Teams drove us to put up a good performance: Telugu Titans raider Siddharth Desai

The Telugu Titans provided the biggest treat for their home fans when they registered their first victory in 12 matches in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 after defeating U Mumba 32-26 here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Speaking about their victory, star raider Siddharth Desai said, "The Telugu fans always support us, regardless of our performance. The fans drove us to put up a good performance during our game against U Mumba. Our defenders and raiders played very well and that's why we won the game."

Meanwhile, defender Parvesh Bhainswal expressed, "We've won a match after a long time and we are really happy. And we are glad that we could get this win on our home ground. The fans motivated us to play better and the team played as one unit against U Mumba." The Telugu Titans Head Coach Venkatesh Goud lauded his team's defense unit, "In the 5-6 matches before our game against U Mumba, the defense unit was making a few mistakes in the last phases of those games. But our defense played really well against U Mumba. And the fans' support certainly helped the team to win the game."

The Tamil Thalaivas are desperately looking for a victory after facing two losses in their last three games and will face a tough challenge from Bengal Warriors raiders Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav. The Gujarat Giants will be hoping to get back into winning ways when they take on the UP Yoddhas on Monday, but the Giants will have to find a way to tackle raider Pardeep Narwal, who has been in magnificent form this season.

Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards every day. (ANI)

