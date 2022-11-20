Motor racing-Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Double world champion Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday to end the Formula One season with a record 15 wins from 22 races.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second, and ended the season as overall runner-up, after holding off Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez to the chequered flag.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)