Rugby-France overpower Japan to extend winning run

Damian Penaud scored two tries for France as they beat Japan 35-17 at the Municipal Stadium on Sunday to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games. Next year's World Cup hosts, without suspended captain Antoine Dupont, scored four tries to two for the visitors.

Stand-in skipper Charles Ollivon and Anthony Jelonch crossed for the other two French tries and Thomas Ramos kicked three penalties and three conversions. Japan's tries came in the second half from Naoto Saito and Siosaia Fifita with Seungsin Lee slotting over two conversions and a penalty. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Ed Osmond)

