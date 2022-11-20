Left Menu

Rugby-France overpower Japan to extend winning run

Damian Penaud scored two tries for France as they beat Japan 35-17 at the Municipal Stadium on Sunday to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games. Next year’s World Cup hosts, without suspended captain Antoine Dupont, scored four tries to two for the visitors. Stand-in skipper Charles Ollivon and Anthony Jelonch crossed for the other two French tries and Thomas Ramos kicked three penalties and three conversions.

Reuters | Toulouse | Updated: 20-11-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 20:29 IST
Rugby-France overpower Japan to extend winning run
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

Damian Penaud scored two tries for France as they beat Japan 35-17 at the Municipal Stadium on Sunday to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games. Next year's World Cup hosts, without suspended captain Antoine Dupont, scored four tries to two for the visitors.

Stand-in skipper Charles Ollivon and Anthony Jelonch crossed for the other two French tries and Thomas Ramos kicked three penalties and three conversions. Japan's tries came in the second half from Naoto Saito and Siosaia Fifita with Seungsin Lee slotting over two conversions and a penalty. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022