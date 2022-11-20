Left Menu

Soccer-Serbia counting on coach Stojkovic's World Cup experience, says Mitrovic

Both Mitrovic and goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic admitted the South Americans are one of the tournament favourites, but they had no qualms about playing the five-times champions so early. "Everyone knows their history, their mentality and the quality of the players...

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:16 IST
Soccer-Serbia counting on coach Stojkovic's World Cup experience, says Mitrovic

Serbia have never moved past the group stages at the World Cup since the breakup of Yugoslavia but defender Stefan Mitrovic believes coach Dragan Stojkovic has instilled the right mentality for the team to reach the knockout stages.

Serbia were knocked out at the group stage in 2010 and 2018 and they did not qualify in 2014. Last year they appointed Stojkovic, a former Yugoslav international who has played at several World Cups and European Championships. Serbia topped their World Cup qualifying group ahead of Portugal to automatically qualify for the finals while they also won their Nations League group in September to gain promotion to League A.

"He's unbelievable, from the first moment, he gave us a great mentality, he played as a player at the World Cup. He knows we have to put pressure from the start," Mitrovic said on Sunday. "Definitely, he's a very important person in everything we've done till now. With his experience, he can show us how to be successful in this tournament."

Serbia's biggest test comes in their first Group G game, however, when they take on Brazil on Thursday. Both Mitrovic and goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic admitted the South Americans are one of the tournament favourites, but they had no qualms about playing the five-times champions so early.

"Everyone knows their history, their mentality and the quality of the players... But I think it's excellent we play Brazil immediately," Milinkovic-Savic said. Mitrovic said "it doesn't matter" who they play first but said they would have to gel together as a unit if they are to advance to the last 16.

"Their team is very strong with a lot of stars," he said. "What we need is an amazing atmosphere in the team and that's the most important thing we need to be successful in the tournament."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022