Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi feeling better after undergoing appendectomy

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi confirmed his well-being after undergoing appendectomy by sharing a message with his picture on his official Instagram account on Sunday. "Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers." said the pacer while also sharing his picture.

Rehab for Afridi's knee injury is now underway. Afridi had to leave the field in the T20 World Cup tournament final against England at the MCG due to knee pain, depriving Pakistan of a bowler at a crucial moment. On the field, he had displayed signs of discomfort, particularly after taking a catch to eliminate Harry Brook. He appeared to have damaged his knee and felt some pain when he slid low from long-off to hold on. The team doctor and physio helped him off the field. He came back a bit later and cautiously ran in to make one delivery but was unable to continue. In total, he only bowled 2.1 overs.

The PCB said last week that a scan revealed no symptoms of an injury, that the discomfort in the knee was probably related to a forced knee flexion when landing and that two weeks of rehabilitation was recommended as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Afridi's other setback occurred in July, when his knee issue initially appeared in Sri Lanka. Since then, he has spent more time in rehabilitation.

After it was decided that Afridi would receive treatment while on tour, he remained a member of the squad. He was, however, removed from the team during the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates in August-September and flew to London for additional injury evaluation prior to the T20 World Cup. He ultimately made a comeback to participate in Pakistan's campaign, having gained momentum throughout the league stages until suffering an injury in the grand final.

The likely absence of Afridi is a setback for Pakistan, who still have a chance to get to the World Test Championship final in England in June. Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, and the West Indies all presently have percentages between 50 and 53.33, placing them in a tight race for fifth place. Beginning on December 1, Pakistan will welcome England for three Test matches, while New Zealand will visit later in the month for two Test matches and three ODIs. (ANI)

