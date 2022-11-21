Left Menu

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art for football world cup

With the beginning of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, renowned artist in Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik, created an 8-feet high sand art at Puri beach here for success of the soccer event.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 21-11-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 00:59 IST
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art for football world cup
  • Country:
  • India

With the beginning of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, renowned artist in Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik, created an 8-feet high sand art at Puri beach here for success of the soccer event. The sand artist used 1,350 coins from 32 participating countries along with coins from India to covey ''good luck'' to all the teams in the tournament. This time Pattnaik used five tonne of sand to create the artwork of football and the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Pattnaik said that he has collected the coins during his participation in different sand art competitions across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
2
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
Restaurants serving NE delicacies a big hit in Delhi

Restaurants serving NE delicacies a big hit in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022