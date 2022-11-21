Left Menu

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan on Monday broke the world record for the highest ever individual score in List A cricket by hammering a 141-ball 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy here.The 26-year old bettered the record of Alistair Browns previous high of 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002.

Narayan Jagadeesan. (Photo- Narayan Jagadeesan Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan on Monday broke the world record for the highest ever individual score in List A cricket by hammering a 141-ball 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy here.

The 26-year old bettered the record of Alistair Brown's previous high of 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002. The Indian record for highest List A score of 264 by Rohit Sharma in an ODI against Sri Lanka was also obliterated in the process.

Tamil Nadu's 506 for two is also the highest team total in men's List A cricket, bettering the previous best of 498 for four by England against Netherlands earlier this year.

The previous highest List A total in India was 457 was four by Mumbai against Puducherry in Jaipur in 2021.

By reaching 200 off 114 balls, he also made the fastest ever double ton in List A history. The right-handed batter also made a new mark by scoring his fifth consecutive List A century.

He also went past Prithvi Shaw (227 vs Puducherry in 2021) for the highest score ever in Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper also became the sixth batter to hit a double ton in India's premier one-day competition.

Jagadeesan's opening wicket partnership of 416 with B Sai Sudharsan, who made 154 (102 balls, 19 fours, 2 six), is also a record for the highest partnership for any wicket in List 'A' cricket.

He had on Saturday hit a fourth straight hundred to join Kumar Sangakkara, Alviro Petersen and Devdutt Padikkal to record four consecutive hundreds in List A cricket. Jagadeesan's tons in the ongoing Hazare Trophy tournament have come against Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra and Goa apart from Monday's mammoth 277 against Arunachal.

Jagadeesan was recently released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL auction next month. Meanwhile, Arunachal's Chetan Anand leaked as many as 114 runs in his 10 overs.

