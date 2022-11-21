Soccer-Seven European World Cup captains ditch One Love arm band following FIFA pressure
Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 15:41 IST
The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear 'OneLove' armbands after FIFA made it clear they would be booked, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday.
"You don't want the captain to start the match with a yellow card. That is why it is with a heavy heart that we as a UEFA working group... and as a team had to decide to abandon our plan," the Dutch FA said in a statement.
