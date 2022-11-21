Left Menu

Soccer-Iran keeper carried off after suffering head injury

After signalling to his team mates he again slumped to the floor and was carried off the field on a stretcher to be replaced by reserve goalkeeper Seyed Hossein Hosseini.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:06 IST
Soccer-Iran keeper carried off after suffering head injury
Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was substituted early on in their World Cup Group B opener against England on Monday after suffering a head injury. Beiranvand collided horribly with his team mate Hosseini Majid as he tried to deal with a cross and spent several minutes stricken on the turf having treatment.

The 30-year-old eventually was surprisingly allowed to continue with blood seeping from his nose but clearly was in no condition to take any further part in the game.

