New Zealand wins toss, opts to bat first against India in third T20I

India has 1-0 lead in the series

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:35 IST
A visual from the toss. (PHOTO- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the final T20I of the three-match series at Napier on Tuesday. India currently has 1-0 lead in the series.

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said, "We will bat. Looks like a pitch where we can put the runs on the board. We cannot really control the weather, but the history of this ground suggests good batting conditions. Our bowling the other night wasn't the best, but credit to SKY (Suryakumar Yadav). Mark Chapman comes in straightaway. You look back at places where we can improve as a team." Indian skipper Hardik Pandya also said at the toss, "We wanted to bowl first anyway, so we got what we wanted. I think the pitch will remain the same for the entire 40 overs, but with the grass on it, there could be some lateral movement for our pacers. We do keep the dimensions in mind, but we do have the skill-set in our bowling line-up. We can't think too much about the conditions - One change, Harshal comes in place of Washington Sundar".

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

