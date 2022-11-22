Left Menu

English cricketer Laurie Evans positive for banned substance

English cricketer Laurie Evans was released Tuesday by the Perth Scorchers franchise in Australia after revealing he had tested positive for a banned substance. Evans said in a statement through the Professional Cricketers' Association on Monday that he was "shocked" by the results of a test taken in August. He was playing that month with Manchester Originals at The Hundred competition in England. Evans did not say what substance was involved. He denies taking any banned substance.

"I believe passionately in clean sport and I have never taken any banned substances. I do not know what caused the positive test but my team and I are investigating how this could have happened and I am doing everything possible to find out,'' Evans said.

The Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League said they were "disappointed" to learn of the positive test and that "due to the circumstances, the Scorchers and Laurie and his management have decided to mutually terminate his contract'' for the upcoming Australian season.

Evans, who plays for Surrey in English county cricket, has never played for England. However, he was included in a 55-man training squad convened in 2021 while coronavirus pandemic regulations were in force.

"We have been in discussion with Laurie and his representatives and understand he intends to investigate this result," Surrey said. Evans has also played franchise cricket in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Caribbean.

