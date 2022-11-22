Soccer-Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in stunning World Cup upset
Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history to beat Argentina 2-1 in their Group C opener with goals by Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari stunning the favourites on Tuesday. The 51st-ranked Saudis were trailing to Lionel Messi's 10th minute penalty, but Al-Shehri squeezed in an angled shot in the 48th minute after punishing poor Argentine defending.
Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history to beat Argentina 2-1 in their Group C opener with goals by Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari stunning the favourites on Tuesday.
The 51st-ranked Saudis were trailing to Lionel Messi's 10th minute penalty, but Al-Shehri squeezed in an angled shot in the 48th minute after punishing poor Argentine defending. Saudi Arabia's fans were then sent into delirium five minutes later as Al-Dawsari curled a stunning shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.
Argentina were on course to match Italy's record 37-match unbeaten run after the mercurial Messi opened his fifth and final World Cup by stroking home a 10th-minute penalty. But for three goals being chalked off for offside, one for Messi and two for Lauturo Martinez, Argentina would have been home and dry before halftime but the game was turned on its head after the break in extraordinary fashion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lionel Messi's
- Group C
- Messi
- World Cup
- Argentina
- Argentine
- Saudis
- Salem
- Italy
- Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia's
ALSO READ
Soccer-Referee hands out 10 red cards in fiery Argentine final
Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup
Soccer-Nearly 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums at Qatar World Cup
Saudis detain American woman seeking to leave with daughter
Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup; Motor racing-'Now I'm one of you,' Hamilton tells Brazil as he becomes honorary citizen and more