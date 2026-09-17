Messi's Milestone and More: Sports Highlights of the Week

Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami, leading to victory in the Campeones Cup. Former MLB pitcher Brian Wolfe passed away at 45. Knicks' opener tickets hit record prices, and UEFA seeks a credible challenger to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, aiming to improve football governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 22:29 IST
Messi's Milestone and More: Sports Highlights of the Week
Messi

Lionel Messi made headlines by scoring his 100th goal for Inter Miami, securing their 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup at Nu Stadium in Florida. This milestone came during his 115th game with Miami.

The sports community mourns the loss of former MLB pitcher Brian Wolfe, who died at age 45. His wife confirmed his passing on social media, though the cause of death remains undisclosed.

Basketball fans face steep ticket prices as the get-in price for the New York Knicks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers reaches $1,251. This sets a new high for regular-season game costs in 2025-26. Meanwhile, UEFA continues its quest to challenge FIFA President Gianni Infantino effectively, striving for governance reform in football.

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