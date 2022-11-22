Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Switzerland v Cameroon World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:54 IST
Switzerland play Cameroon in the World Cup in Doha on Thursday. When: Thursday Nov. 24, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET)

Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar Capacity: 40,000

Odds: Switzerland 8/11,

Cameroon 17/4, Draw 12/5

Key stats: * Between them the two sides have played at 19 World Cup finals, with Switzerland making their debut in the 1934 tournament in Italy and Cameroon in 1982 in Spain.

* The high point for both teams has been making it to the quarter-finals, which Switzerland did in 1934, 1938 and 1958, while Cameroon's best performance came in 1990. * Cameroon come into the game on the back of one win, one draw and three losses in their last five games, while Switzerland have won three and lost two.

* Cameroon's last victory in a World Cup group game came against Qatar's neighbours from Saudi Arabia, who they beat 1-0 on June 6, 2002 in Saitama, Japan. They lost all their group games at the 2010 and 2014 tournaments. * Switzerland have progressed from the group stage in three of their last four tournaments (2006, 2014 and 2018), missing out in 2010.

Previous meetings: This is the first time the two sides have met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

