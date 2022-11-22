Left Menu

UK foreign minister says he talked to Qatar about being 'welcoming' World Cup host

British foreign minister James Cleverly on Tuesday said he raised the issues about being a welcoming World Cup host with Qatar during a visit for the start of the tournament, amid reports that fans wearing rainbow clothing had faced problems. Supporters and journalists have reported being asked by stadium security staff to remove rainbow hats and shirts, a show of support for the LGBTQ community, fuelling concerns about the decision to host the World Cup in a country where homosexuality remains illegal.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:23 IST
UK foreign minister says he talked to Qatar about being 'welcoming' World Cup host
James Cleverly Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister James Cleverly on Tuesday said he raised the issues about being a welcoming World Cup host with Qatar during a visit for the start of the tournament, amid reports that fans wearing rainbow clothing had faced problems.

Supporters and journalists have reported being asked by stadium security staff to remove rainbow hats and shirts, a show of support for the LGBTQ community, fuelling concerns about the decision to host the World Cup in a country where homosexuality remains illegal. Cleverly said that the rules about what fans wear when they enter the stadium were ultimately for football authorities, but he had spoken to Qatari officials while on a trip for the opening ceremony and England's first match.

"I've just returned from Qatar. We raised the issues of being a welcoming host nation and the Qataris are very keen to do so," Cleverly told Reuters. "My duty is to make sure that the English and Welsh fans that are in Qatar to enjoy the football are able to do so: enjoy themselves, be themselves, and be safe and secure whilst they're doing it."

FIFA has faced swift and scathing criticism from groups representing the LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community after threatening disciplinary action against teams who highlight issues around equality and human rights in Qatar. The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear 'OneLove' armbands at the World Cup under pressure from FIFA, their associations said in a joint statement on Monday.

Following the announcement, grocery chain Rewe said on Tuesday it had suspended its advertising with the German Football Association. FIFA has threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured armband which was introduced to support diversity and inclusion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022