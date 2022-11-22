Left Menu

Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

PTI | Alrayyan | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 19:31 IST
Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen is back playing a major tournament less than a year and a half after his cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

Eriksen started in his customary playmaker position for Denmark's opening game at the World Cup on Tuesday against Tunisia in Group D.

After Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland in June of last year, medics used a defibrillator to restart his heart as a horrified nation — and much of the soccer world — watched on as he lay lifeless on the field at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Eriksen's appearance at the World Cup is the latest step of a remarkable comeback that has already seen him return to elite soccer in the Premier League, first with London club Brentford and then Manchester United — showing he is still among the world's best playmakers.

He made his national team comeback in March, scoring two minutes after coming on as a substitute in a 4-2 loss to the Netherlands. He also netted with a 25-yard shot against Croatia in the Nations League in September. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

