Soccer-Germany winger Sane to miss Japan game with knee injury

Germany winger Leroy Sane has suffered a knee injury and will miss their World Cup Group E opener against Japan but coach Hansi Flick said he hoped the player could be fit for their second group match in five days time. The 26-year-old did not take part in their final training session in northern Qatar ahead of Wednesday's game in Doha and it was still unclear how long he would be sidelined.

"It is extremely bitter to have to play without Leroy because with his qualities he is a player who can turn a game around by himself," Flick told a news conference on Tuesday. "Hopefully he can play on Sunday. The whole medical staff are working on it," he said.

The Germans play Spain on Sunday before wrapping up their group matches against Costa Rica on Dec. 1. Four-times champions Germany, who suffered a shock first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup, also had striker Niclas Fuellkrug out for a few days with the flu but he has since returned to training.

