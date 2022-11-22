Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Colsaerts named Team Europe's third Ryder Cup vice-captain

Team Europe captain Luke Donald named Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts on Tuesday as his third vice-captain for next year's Ryder Cup at Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Denmark's Thomas Bjorn, who captained Europe to victory over the United States in the 2018 edition, and Italian Edoardo Molinari were named as vice-captains in May.

Soccer-Messi laments 'five minutes of mistakes' against Saudis

Lionel Messi lamented Argentina's shock second half capitulation against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but said he was not surprised by the threat from opponents 48 places lower in the world rankings. "It's a situation that this group of players has never been through, it's been a while since we suffered such a tough blow, we didn't expect to start like this," Messi told Argentinian media after the 2-1 defeat in Group C.

Soccer-Frappart becomes first female official at men's World Cup match

France's Stephanie Frappart became the first female official at a men's World Cup match when she was named the fourth official for Tuesday's Group C clash between Mexico and Poland at 974 Stadium. Frappart, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan have been named among the tournament's referees along with three female assistant referees at the global showpiece event in Qatar.

Ecuador's Valencia nurses ankle sprain ahead of Dutch clash

Ecuador's captain and top scorer Enner Valencia is still nursing a minor ankle sprain ahead of his team's Group A clash with the Netherlands where the South Americans could progress to the second round for only the second time. Valencia limped off after scoring twice in Ecuador's opening win against Qatar, raising a question mark over his availability against the Dutch on Friday.

Soccer-Saudi Arabia shock Messi's Argentina with comeback victory

Unheralded Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi's Argentina thanks to a scintillating second half comeback. On his fifth and final quest for the only major trophy to elude him, the 35-year-old Messi scored a 10th minute penalty in a dominant first half display where he and Lautaro Martinez also had three goals disallowed for offside.

Soccer-Mexico and Poland goalless at halftime as Vega misses twice

The first half of Tuesday's Group C match between Mexico and Poland stood at 0-0 at halftime as forward Alexis Vega wasted two opportunities to score for Mexico. Vega first failed to connect with a cross from winger Hirving Lozano early in the game and then sent a header narrowly wide in the 26th minute. For Poland, talisman Robert Lewandowski had a quiet start as he was left isolated by his midfielders.

Soccer-Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener

Substitute Andreas Cornelius hit the post and Denmark had a late penalty appeal turned down, while Tunisia wasted two clear chances in a 0-0 draw in their World Cup Group D opener at Education City Stadium on Tuesday. Tunisia were roared on by their sizeable following in the 42,925 crowd, whose deafening whistles and roars gave energy to their side and helped secure what had seemed an unlikely point before kickoff, despite the fact they are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 internationals.

Soccer-Hjulmand frustrated by Tunisia stalemate and armband controversy

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand was left frustrated by his side's scoreless draw with Tunisia in World Cup Group D on Tuesday, and by the furore over the captain's "OneLove" armband.

Tunisia's well-orchestrated rearguard defended in numbers and denied space to Denmark's attacking players, with a header off the post from Andreas Cornelius the closest they came to scoring.

Cricket-Head, Warner hundreds help Australia whitewash England

Australia, fuelled by hundreds from Travis Head and David Warner, crushed England by 221 runs in the third one day internationals to sweep the series in front of largely empty stands at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday. Head and Warner forged a 269-run stand, the highest opening partnership at the MCG, as Australia amassed 355-5, the highest total at the venue, after two rain interruptions had reduced the game into a 48-overs-a-side affair.

Cricket-India win T20 series v New Zealand after tie in Napier

A depleted India won the Twenty20 series against New Zealand 1-0 after the rain-hit third match between the sides ended in a tie in Napier on Tuesday. Chasing 161 for victory, India were 75-4 after nine overs when rain forced the players off the ground at McLean Park.

