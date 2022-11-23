Golf-Matsuyama withdraws from Hero World Challenge with injury
Japan's Matsuyama, who won the limited-field event in 2016, has suffered a number of injuries this year and most recently withdrew from the Houston Open 10 days ago citing a neck injury after opening his third round with a four-over-par 39. The decision to sit out the Dec. 1-4 Hero World Challenge at Albany marks the sixth time this season the 2021 Masters winner has pulled out of a PGA Tour event because of injury.
The decision to sit out the Dec. 1-4 Hero World Challenge at Albany marks the sixth time this season the 2021 Masters winner has pulled out of a PGA Tour event because of injury. He withdrew from The Players Championship in March ahead of the first round with a lingering back injury. He then withdrew from the Texas Open a week before his Masters title defence.
The 30-year-old also withdrew from the 3M Open after the first round in July due to wrist soreness and then cited a neck injury for his decision to skip the first leg of the FedExCup playoffs in August. The world number 19 , an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, will be replaced in the 20-player field at Albany by Canadian Corey Conners.
