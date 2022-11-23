Soccer-France's Hernandez out of World Cup with knee injury - report

Lucas Hernandez's World Cup campaign is over after the France defender sustained a knee injury in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in Group D on Tuesday, French sports daily L'Equipe reported.

"He needs to do some tests but it seems pretty serious. That's the big black spot tonight," coach Didier Deschamps said after the game. L'Equipe, however, later reported that Hernandez suffered a cruciate knee ligaments injury and that he was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

The French football federation did not respond to a request for confirmation by Reuters. Hernandez limped off the pitch after staying on the grass for a couple of minutes holding his right knee after being beaten to the ball by Mathew Leckie, who delivered the cross for Craig Goodwin's opening goal for Australia.

France lead Group D with three points, two ahead of Tunisia and Denmark, who played out a goalless draw on Tuesday.

