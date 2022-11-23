Left Menu

Martin Guptill released from central contract by New Zealand Cricket

The 36-year-old Guptill has been a fixture in NZ white ball squads for the best part of 14 years but did not play in the recently completed T20 World Cup, and was not selected for the current T20 and ODI series against India

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 08:19 IST
Martin Guptill released from central contract by New Zealand Cricket
Martin Guptill. (Photo- New Zealand Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has released veteran opener Martin Guptill from his central contract, announced the board on Wednesday. "New Zealand Cricket has agreed to release Martin Guptill from his central contract so he can pursue playing opportunities elsewhere," said a statement from NZC.

The 36-year-old opening batsman has been a fixture in NZ white ball squads for the best part of 14 years but did not play in the recently completed T20 World Cup, and was not selected for the current T20 and ODI series against India. He has represented New Zealand in 47 Tests and has scored 2,586 runs at an average of 29.38. Three centuries and 17 fifties have come out of his bat in this format, with the best score of 189.

In 198 ODIs, Guptill has scored 7,346 runs at an average of 41.73 in 195 innings. He has 18 ODI tons and 39 half-centuries to his name, with the best score of 237*. Besides this, he has also scored 3,531 runs in 122 T20IS at an average of 31.81, with two tons and 20 fifties and the best score of 105. Following discussions with NZC, it was agreed Guptill's request for a release should be accepted, effective immediately. New Zealand's leading T20 run-scorer, the third-highest in the ODI format, and third on the world all-time T20 list, Guptill has emphasised he is not retiring from international cricket and still wishes to be considered for BLACKCAPS selection when available. For its part, NZC has made it clear to him that, while he would remain eligible for selection, preference would continue to be given to those players with central or domestic contracts. "We understand Martin's position," said NZC chief executive David White. "He has been a fantastic batsman for us for a long period of time, and we certainly do not wish to stand in his way as he explores other opportunities." "Martin's been a giant of the white ball game, a committed and well-respected member of the Blackcaps, and has earned the right to play out his career on his own terms. He leaves his contract with our best wishes." Guptill is the third NZ player to request a release this year, after Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme, but White said he was comfortable with the existing contracting and selection system. "Players such as Martin, Trent and Colin, with long and successful international track-records, inevitably end up with alternative playing options at this stage of their careers, and we respect that. It is just part of the natural ebb and flow of individual careers within team sport." Guptill said playing for New Zealand remained his ultimate goal, as it had been for his entire cricketing career. However, he also wanted to continue playing cricket at the highest level possible - wherever, and for whoever, that might be. "Playing for my country has been a massive honour, and I am grateful to everyone within the Blackcaps and NZC for their support," he said. "But, equally, I am realistic enough to understand the need to consider my options in the current circumstances. "With this release, I'm still available for New Zealand, I have the chance to explore other opportunities, and I also get to spend more time with my family - which is important," he concluded. A replacement to fill Guptill's central contract vacancy will be named in due course. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022