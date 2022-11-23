Left Menu

Inaugural ILT20 set to start from January 13 onwards

The final will likely take place on February 12. The league features six teams, which will contest for the trophy in a 34-match competition, with each team playing the other twice before four playoff games.


Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The inaugural season of International League T20 (ILT20), the new domestic league of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to begin from January 13 next year in Dubai. As per ESPNCricinfo, the final will likely take place on February 12. The league features six teams, which will contest for the trophy in a 34-match competition, with each team playing the other twice before four playoff games.

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors. The tournament will clash entirely with South Africa's new domestic T20 league, SA20, which will run from January 10 to February 11 next year. Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) will also start from December 13 and will run till February 4. The 2023 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin from February 9 and somewhere in the same window, the Bangladesh Premier League is expected to be played.

ILT20 has a strong roster of players including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sikandar Raza. Several of ILT20 franchise involve Indian companies as owners, including those owning Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals. Owners of Manchester United FC, Lancer Capital are also there in the list. Top players in the league will be getting USD 450,000 per season, which will make it the second-most lucrative T20 league behind the IPL.

