Soccer-Guardiola extends Manchester City deal to 2025
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:36 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2025, the club announced on Wednesday.
The 51-year-old Spaniard has guided City to four league titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup since taking over in 2016 and his deal was set to expire in the summer.
"I am delighted that Pep's journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester City
- Premier League
- FA Cup
- Khaldoon Al Mubarak
- Spaniard
- Pep Guardiola
