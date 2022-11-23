Left Menu

Soccer-Guardiola extends Manchester City deal to 2025

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:36 IST
Representative image

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2025, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Spaniard has guided City to four league titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup since taking over in 2016 and his deal was set to expire in the summer.

"I am delighted that Pep's journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

