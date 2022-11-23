Left Menu

PCB to felicitate members of Pakistan team

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:28 IST
PCB to felicitate members of Pakistan team
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The country's cricket board (PCB) will felicitate the members of the Pakistan team that finished runner-up at this year's Asia Cup and T20 World Cup at a grand reception in Islamabad on Thursday.

Members of the Pakistan Test squad have also been invited for the function which will be attended by diplomats, political personalities, former captains and players.

“The purpose is to honour and appreciate the players for their performances in two major tournaments,” a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The source said that the players might also get some financial rewards for reaching the two finals.

Pakistan lost the final of the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka in UAE and then were beaten by England in the T20 World Cup summit clash in Melbourne earlier this month.

Last year also the Pakistan team led by Babar Azam managed to get into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Dubai but were outdone by Australia.

The source said the PCB Chairman had already met with Babar Azam and the head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq and discussed with them future plans and the happenings and performances of players in the two big tournaments.

“Ramiz (Raja) appreciated the fact that the team made two major finals but also noted that the players still had to improve in some areas to match the best in all formats,” the source said.

The source said there was no danger to the captaincy of Babar as Ramiz had assured him of full support and backing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022