Left Menu

Soccer-Portugal will not be distracted by Ronaldo's Man Utd saga, coach say

He said he did not want to repeat the experience of Euro 2016 when Portugal draw all of their three group stage games, even if they then went on to win the competition. Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina on Tuesday showed the risks facing the traditional powerhouse teams at the World Cup as players from smaller countries increasingly played in the world's top leagues, Santos said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:31 IST
Soccer-Portugal will not be distracted by Ronaldo's Man Utd saga, coach say

Portugal will not be distracted by the drama surrounding captain Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious departure from Manchester United, coach Fernando Santos said on Wednesday, a day before their World Cup Group H opener against Ghana.

"This is something that has not even been discussed," Fernando Santos told reporters. "This conversation has not come up at any moment, not even from him." Manchester United announced on Tuesday that Ronaldo would leave the club with immediate effect, bringing to a bitter end his second spell at Old Trafford after he said in a media interview that he felt betrayed by the club.

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who plays for Manchester United, told the same news conference in Qatar that he had not discussed the situation with his now former club team mate. "I don't feel uncomfortable. I don't have to pick a side," Fernandes said, adding it had been a dream to play with him in the English Premier League. "We know that nothing lasts forever. It was good while it lasted."

Santos said it was "critical" that Portugal perform better in the World Cup this year than they did in Russia in 2018 when they were beaten by Uruguay in the first knockout round, starting with Thursday's encounter with Ghana. He said he did not want to repeat the experience of Euro 2016 when Portugal draw all of their three group stage games, even if they then went on to win the competition.

Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina on Tuesday showed the risks facing the traditional powerhouse teams at the World Cup as players from smaller countries increasingly played in the world's top leagues, Santos said. "This is not just about what happened to Argentina. This has happened to several other teams," he said. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022