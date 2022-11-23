Left Menu

Jofra Archer joins MI Cape Town for SA20

MI Cape Town on Wednesday announced England pacer Jofra Archer as their wildcard signing for the inaugural edition of the SA20 league, starting in January next year.Archer has not played international cricket since March 2021 due to a long-standing elbow issue, which was followed by a stress fracture of the lower back.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 23-11-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 22:21 IST
Jofra Archer joins MI Cape Town for SA20

MI Cape Town on Wednesday announced England pacer Jofra Archer as their wildcard signing for the inaugural edition of the SA20 league, starting in January next year.

Archer has not played international cricket since March 2021 due to a long-standing elbow issue, which was followed by a stress fracture of the lower back. He returned to action for England Lions in a game against the main England side in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Archer was signed by Mumbai Indians in the last IPL auction for Rs 8 crore despite the franchise knowing that he would not be available. He has been retained for the 2023 season.

IPL side MI and SA20 team MI Cape Town are owned by the same group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022