West Indies batters make strong start in tour match

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 24-11-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 12:44 IST
Alzarri Joseph Image Credit: Twitter(@IPL)
The West Indies scored 67 runs without loss after paceman Alzarri Joseph took four wickets for 65 to help restrict the Prime Minister's XI side to 322 on the second day of a four-day tour match Thursday.

The home side added a further 25 runs to their overnight score of 297-9 before Mark Steketee was last man out for 15.

Spinner Roston Chase finished with 2-72 to complement Joseph's bowing performance.

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (33 not out off 73 balls) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (32 not out off 85 balls) looked comfortable against the pink ball to give the visitors a solid foundation in reply.

The day-night tour match is a key warm-up contest for the West Indies ahead of the first test against Australia, starting next Wednesday in Perth.

The teams will play a second test — a day-nighter at Adelaide Oval — beginning Dec. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

