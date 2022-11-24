Soccer-Son starts for South Korea, Pellistri joins Uruguay attack

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min will spearhead the attack for South Korea in their opening World Cup match against Uruguay on Thursday, while the South American side start with Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri in a three-man front line.

Son is expected to play in a protective mask after sustaining multiple fractures around his left eye three weeks ago, joining an attack with Na Sang-ho, Lee Jae-sung, with Hwang Ui-jo of Olympiakos a lone striker. Pellistri will team up with veteran striker Luis Suarez and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, who makes his World Cup debut, while Real Madrid's Federico Valverde joins Matias Vecino and Rodrigo Bentancur in the midfield.

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo was not among the substitutes, as he continues his recovery after thigh surgery in September, while veteran forward Edinson Cavani is on the bench. Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Na Sang-ho, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min

