Soccer-Japan clean up after brushing aside Germany

Japanese courtesy was on full display again at the World Cup when the national team left their dressing room spotless with an extra touch of kindness after their incredible 2-1 comeback win against Germany on Wednesday. While teams often leave the changing room in a messy state after wild celebrations, Japan's players folded their training vests and, for good measure, left paper cranes on the table.

"After a historic victory against Germany at the on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue (national team) left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless," world governing body FIFA said with a picture of the immaculate room, with the floor appeared to have been swept as well. A thank you note in Arabic and Japanese was also left on the table.

Pictures on social media were shared from the 2018 World Cup, where Japan left a dressing room spotless with a thank you note in Russian. Japan fans also coordinated to clean up their rubbish in the stands at the Khalifa Stadium - an initiative witnessed at every game of their national team.

