FACTBOX-Soccer-Poland v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Poland play Saudi Arabia at the World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Saturday. Poland had 39% in their 0-0 draw with Mexico and Saudi Arabia 31% against Argentina * Poland played in their first World Cup in 1938 but had to wait 36 years for their next appearance, when they finished third.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 19:38 IST
Poland play Saudi Arabia at the World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Saturday. When: Saturday, Nov. 26, 1600 local (1300 GMT/0800 ET)

Where: Education City Stadium , Al Rayyan Capacity: 44,667

Odds: Poland win: 3/4

Saudi Arabia win: 19/5 Draw: 5/2

Key stats: * Saudi Arabia's 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday was the biggest shock in World Cup history, according to Nielsen Gracenote. The data company said the 51st-ranked Saudis' chances of winning the game was just 8.7%

* Poland and Saudi Arabia both had less than 40% possession in their Group C openers. Poland had 39% in their 0-0 draw with Mexico and Saudi Arabia 31% against Argentina * Poland played in their first World Cup in 1938 but had to wait 36 years for their next appearance, when they finished third. They have now played at the finals nine times

* Saudi Arabia did not take part in World Cup qualifying until the late 1970s but reached the last 16 on their debut in 1994. Previous meetings: The two teams have met in friendlies in Saudi Arabia four times with Poland winning all of them. (Compiled by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

