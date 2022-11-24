Rashid, Ahlawat best Indians at tied 12th in Dhaka

India's Rashid Khan and Veer Ahlawat shot identical two-under 69 to be tied 12th at the end of the first day at the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open at the Kurmitola Golf Club here on Thursday. The Indian duo was seven shots behind Thailand's Itthipat Buranatanyarat, who fired a six-under-par 65 to take the lead. His compatriot Kosuke Hamamoto and Chinese-Taipei's Chang Wei-lun shot 66s each to lie in second place while Korean Seung Park carded a 67. Among other Indians, Khalin Joshi and Aman Raj carded one-under 70 each to be tied 17th, while S Chikkarangappa and SSP Chawrasia with even par 71 each were tied 28th. Divyanshu Bajaj and Udayan Mane with 72 each were tied 44th and Karandeep Kochhar (73) was tied 59th. Viraj Madappa (74) was tied 69th, while Honey Baisoya (77) was tied 88th.

Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain gave local fans plenty to cheer about after carding 68s, along with Chan Shih-chang from Chinese-Taipei, England's Ben Jones and Thailand's Pawin Ingkhapradit, Danthai Boonma and Pavit Tangkamolprasert.

Chang hit the shot of the day to move in contention, holing his second shot from 75 yards for an eagle on the par-four 18th.

Bangladesh number one Siddikur Rahman came in with a 69, while Thailand's amateur star Ratchanon ''TK'' Chantananuwat carded a 71 and his countryman and defending champion Sadom Kaewkanjana fired a 72.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)