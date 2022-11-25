Soccer-Ronaldo relishes 'beautiful moment' with new World Cup record

Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo said he was "very proud" to have become the first player to score in five men's World Cups as he helped Portugal to a 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday at the start of their campaign in Qatar. "It was a beautiful moment, my fifth World Cup," Ronaldo said in brief comments to reporters.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 25-11-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 00:59 IST
"It was a beautiful moment, my fifth World Cup," Ronaldo said in brief comments to reporters. "We won. We started on a good foot. It's a very important win. We know in these competitions the first match is fundamental." Asked about his acrimonious departure from Manchester United this week, Ronaldo said the only thing that mattered was Portugal's win.

"All the rest, it doesn't matter," he added. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)

