Soccer-Brazil goalless against gritty Serbia at halftime

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 01:17 IST
Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic denied Brazil's potent strike force on several occasions in a goalless first half of their World Cup Group G match on Thursday.

Brazil were close to taking the lead in the 27th minute when Thiago Silva slid a low pass into the box, but Milinkovic-Savic did well to clear the ball and he also saved a low shot from winger Raphinha.

