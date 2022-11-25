Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 14:31 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Croatia v Canada World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Croatia play Canada in the World Cup in Doha on Sunday. When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 1900 local (1600 GMT/1100 ET)

Where: Khalifa International Stadium Capacity: 45,857

Odds: Croatia win: 11/10

Canada win: 12/5 Draw: 5/2

Key stats: * Croatia reached the semi-finals in their debut at the World Cup finals in 1998. They featured in the final at the last edition of the tournament in 2018 but fell to France 4-2.

* Canada have never scored at a men's World Cup. In their first appearance at the finals in 1986, they crashed out at the group stage both goalless and scoreless. * To reach the 2018 final, Croatia were the first team at a World Cup to come from behind in three successive knockout round matches.

* Canada topped the CONCACAF qualifying table, scoring more and conceding fewer goals than any other team. Previous meetings:

* The team have not met previously.

