FACTBOX-Soccer-Croatia v Canada World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 1900 local (1600 GMT/1100 ET) Where: Khalifa International Stadium Capacity: 45,857 Odds: Croatia win: 11/10 Canada win: 12/5 Draw: 5/2 Key stats: * Croatia reached the semi-finals in their debut at the World Cup finals in 1998.
Croatia play Canada in the World Cup in Doha on Sunday. When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 1900 local (1600 GMT/1100 ET)
Where: Khalifa International Stadium Capacity: 45,857
Odds: Croatia win: 11/10
Canada win: 12/5 Draw: 5/2
Key stats: * Croatia reached the semi-finals in their debut at the World Cup finals in 1998. They featured in the final at the last edition of the tournament in 2018 but fell to France 4-2.
* Canada have never scored at a men's World Cup. In their first appearance at the finals in 1986, they crashed out at the group stage both goalless and scoreless. * To reach the 2018 final, Croatia were the first team at a World Cup to come from behind in three successive knockout round matches.
* Canada topped the CONCACAF qualifying table, scoring more and conceding fewer goals than any other team. Previous meetings:
* The team have not met previously.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Pulisic, McKennie lead American World Cup 'revenge tour' squad
FACTBOX-Soccer-World Cup 2022 squads: full list of 26-man teams playing in FIFA tournament
Soccer-Costa Rica head to World Cup after home victory over Nigeria
South Africa's exit from T20 World Cup to be reviewed by CSA
Pepi, Steffen left off US World Cup roster, Ream, Wright on