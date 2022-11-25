Left Menu

FIFA World Cup 2022: Dia helps Senegal take 1-0 lead against Qatar in half-time

Senegal enjoyed plenty of possession in the first half having 69 per cent of the position in comparison to Qatar who had only 31. The African side had three shots on target in comparison to Qatar who had none.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 20:31 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Dia helps Senegal take 1-0 lead against Qatar in half-time
Boulaye Dia celebrates after scoring a goal against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image: FIFA World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Boulaye Dia scored a goal of the match capitalizing on the opportunity in Qatar's defence to take 1-0 in half-time of the Group A match being played at Al Thumama Stadium. Senegal enjoyed plenty of possession in the first half having 69 per cent of the position in comparison to Qatar who had only 31. The African side had three shots on target in comparison to Qatar who had none.

In the fourth minute, Senegal's Ismaila Sarr right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right was close but missed to the right. Eleven minutes later Qatar's Akram Afif right-footed shot from outside the box went above the goal post. In the 20th minute, Qatar player Ismaeel Mohammad was shown a yellow card for a bad foul. Four minutes later Krepin Diatta's assist helped Idrissa Gueye strike a right-footed shot from outside the box but the attempt went wide.

Qatar's yet another attempt went high when Abdelkarim Hassan left footed shot from outside the box went high. In 30th minute, Edouard Mendy's assist helped Senegal Ismaila Sarr take a right footed shot from outside the box but it was saved in the bottom left corner.

In the 41st minute Boulaye Dia's right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner helped Senegal take 1-0 lead which they maintained going into half-time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022