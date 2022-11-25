Left Menu

Motor racing-Ferrari F1 team boss Binotto to quit, Il Corriere says

Ferrari's Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto has decided to quit, daily Corriere della Sera said on its website on Friday, citing a loss of confidence by Chairman John Elkann. Ferrari ended the season second overall in the constructors' standings. Binotto has spent his whole career at Maranello and was appointed team boss in January 2019, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 25-11-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 22:46 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari F1 team boss Binotto to quit, Il Corriere says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Italy

Ferrari's Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto has decided to quit, daily Corriere della Sera said on its website on Friday, citing a loss of confidence by Chairman John Elkann. A spokesperson for Scuderia Ferrari said the company did not comment on speculation.

Binotto, whose contract is set to expire at the end of 2023, and Ferrari are discussing the terms of his early departure, Corriere reported, adding an announcement was expected soon. Among the options for Binotto's replacement under consideration is Ferrari Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna taking his role on an interim basis, Corriere said.

Earlier this month, Ferrari dismissed as "totally without foundation" media reports in Italy, including by Corriere della Sera, that Binotto would be replaced at the end of the season by Frederic Vasseur, team principal of Alfa Romeo, operated by Sauber. Ferrari won four races in 2022 but their early season promise fell away due to mechanical unreliability, strategy errors and driver mistakes. Ferrari ended the season second overall in the constructors' standings.

Binotto has spent his whole career at Maranello and was appointed team boss in January 2019, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022