Soccer-Mexico's Lozano looking forward to Messi meeting but targets Argentina upset

Mexico winger Jesus 'Chucky' Lozano said he is relishing their World Cup clash against a wounded Argentina, with the Lionel Messi-led side needing to go for broke after they suffered a shock defeat in their opening Group C match. A 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia has left Argentina at the bottom of the standings ahead of Saturday's clash, but Lozano said his team will have to be watchful against a player he considers the best in the world.

"They have the best in the world who for me is Messi, but they have the responsibility to go for everything... for me it's a special moment," Lozano told reporters on Friday. The 27-year-old, who is playing his second World Cup, was a key cog in Mexico's 0-0 draw against Poland on Tuesday, creating several chances from the right wing.

Lozano said he is confident Mexico can serve up another shock for Argentina. "We must have a lot of patience and be intelligent... We have a great team, we have to show it on the pitch. This game could be key," Lozano said.

Mexico will face Saudi Arabia in their final group match.