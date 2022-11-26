Left Menu

Soccer-England showed grit not zip against U.S., Southgate says

England's performance in a 0-0 draw with the United States at the World Cup on Friday failed to match the attacking standards in their opening 6-2 win against Iran, but grinding out results was key to tournaments too, coach Gareth Southgate said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 03:42 IST
Soccer-England showed grit not zip against U.S., Southgate says

England's performance in a 0-0 draw with the United States at the World Cup on Friday failed to match the attacking standards in their opening 6-2 win against Iran, but grinding out results was key to tournaments too, coach Gareth Southgate said. "Yes, we lacked a little bit of zip and quality in the final third and we weren’t able to open up, to create really good chances. But we had to show another side of ourselves," Southgate told reporters.

He praised his players resilience in defence as they withstood a string of corners and set-pieces by a U.S. side that grew in confidence throughout the game and came closest to winning the contest. "To be a successful team at a tournament, you have to show those different faces and we did that tonight," Southgate said.

"I'm sure there'll be a lot of noise about the performance. But not many teams go through World Cups and get nine points in the group."

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
3
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022