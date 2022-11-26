Left Menu

Tennis-Determined Sonego gives Italy 1-0 lead over Canada in Davis Cup semis

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini -- the architects of Italy's stunning 2-1 quarter-final win over the United States -- are scheduled to face Vasek Pospisil and Shapovalov should the tie go to a deciding doubles match. On Friday, Australia reached the Davis Cup final for the first time in 19 years after a 2-1 win over Croatia.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:50 IST
Tennis-Determined Sonego gives Italy 1-0 lead over Canada in Davis Cup semis

Lorenzo Sonego overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 in a marathon encounter to give Italy a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Davis Cup semi-final clash in Malaga, Spain on Saturday, as the 1976 winners took a step closer to a final against Australia. Sonego made a sluggish start but battled back from an early break deficit after finding his groove on serve again to capture the opening set in the tiebreak when an error-prone Shapovalov sent a forehand long.

World number 45 Sonego, who lost in three sets to Shapovalov when the pair last met at Rome earlier this year, saved five set points to hold for 5-5 and took the second set into a tiebreak, but spurned several opportunities to close out the contest. With the match crossing the three-hour mark, Sonego switched on the after-burners to grab a decisive break in the final game and send the Italian fans in the crowd wild.

Italy, who are without the injured Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini, can reach their first final in the prestigious men's team competition since 1998 if Lorenzo Musetti gets past Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second singles rubber. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini -- the architects of Italy's stunning 2-1 quarter-final win over the United States -- are scheduled to face Vasek Pospisil and Shapovalov should the tie go to a deciding doubles match.

On Friday, Australia reached the Davis Cup final for the first time in 19 years after a 2-1 win over Croatia. The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022