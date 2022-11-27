Soccer-Wuhan down Shenzhen to maintain slender lead over Shandong

Wuhan Three Towns maintained their slender lead over defending Chinese Super League champions Shandong Taishan on Saturday with a 4-0 thrashing of Shenzhen FC.

Pedro Morilla's side continue to top the standings on goal difference from Shandong, who earned a comfortable win of their own with a 5-0 dismantling of Wuhan Yangtze. Brazilian striker Marcao scored twice for Wuhan while Ademilson and Deng Hanwen were also on target as last season's China League One winners notched their 21st win of the campaign.

Shandong kept pace after racing into a two-goal lead by the 19th minute through Cryzan and Chen Pu before strikes from Moises, Abudulam Abdurasul and Guo Tianyu completed the rout. Zhejiang FC moved up to third with a 6-1 win at bottom side Hebei FC -- including a double from Donovan Ewolo -- to jump ahead of Shanghai Port who lost 1-0 away to Tianjin Tigers.

Both clubs have 49 points and were joined on that tally by fifth-placed Beijing Guoan, who had goals from Zhang Xizhe and Zhang Yuning to thank for their 2-1 win at Shanghai Shenhua. Meanwhile, eight-time champions Guangzhou FC climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time since the opening week of the season when a 1-1 home draw with Henan Longmen took Zheng Zhi's side ahead of Guangzhou City on goal difference.

Guangzhou, who last won the title in 2019, looked set to earn all three points through Wei Shihao's 54th minute penalty but Huang Zichang scored 20 minutes later to earn Henan a draw. Guangzhou City slipped to a 3-0 defeat against Chengdu Rongcheng while Cangzhou Mighty Lions beat Changchun Yatai 2-0 and Dalian Pro handed Meizhou Hakka a 2-1 defeat.

Play in the Chinese Super League is continuing throughout the World Cup as authorities look to complete the season after a series of lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the schedule earlier in the campaign.

