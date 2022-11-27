Left Menu

Soccer-Wuhan down Shenzhen to maintain slender lead over Shandong

Meanwhile, eight-time champions Guangzhou FC climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time since the opening week of the season when a 1-1 home draw with Henan Longmen took Zheng Zhi's side ahead of Guangzhou City on goal difference. Guangzhou, who last won the title in 2019, looked set to earn all three points through Wei Shihao's 54th minute penalty but Huang Zichang scored 20 minutes later to earn Henan a draw.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2022 02:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 02:20 IST
Soccer-Wuhan down Shenzhen to maintain slender lead over Shandong

Wuhan Three Towns maintained their slender lead over defending Chinese Super League champions Shandong Taishan on Saturday with a 4-0 thrashing of Shenzhen FC.

Pedro Morilla's side continue to top the standings on goal difference from Shandong, who earned a comfortable win of their own with a 5-0 dismantling of Wuhan Yangtze. Brazilian striker Marcao scored twice for Wuhan while Ademilson and Deng Hanwen were also on target as last season's China League One winners notched their 21st win of the campaign.

Shandong kept pace after racing into a two-goal lead by the 19th minute through Cryzan and Chen Pu before strikes from Moises, Abudulam Abdurasul and Guo Tianyu completed the rout. Zhejiang FC moved up to third with a 6-1 win at bottom side Hebei FC -- including a double from Donovan Ewolo -- to jump ahead of Shanghai Port who lost 1-0 away to Tianjin Tigers.

Both clubs have 49 points and were joined on that tally by fifth-placed Beijing Guoan, who had goals from Zhang Xizhe and Zhang Yuning to thank for their 2-1 win at Shanghai Shenhua. Meanwhile, eight-time champions Guangzhou FC climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time since the opening week of the season when a 1-1 home draw with Henan Longmen took Zheng Zhi's side ahead of Guangzhou City on goal difference.

Guangzhou, who last won the title in 2019, looked set to earn all three points through Wei Shihao's 54th minute penalty but Huang Zichang scored 20 minutes later to earn Henan a draw. Guangzhou City slipped to a 3-0 defeat against Chengdu Rongcheng while Cangzhou Mighty Lions beat Changchun Yatai 2-0 and Dalian Pro handed Meizhou Hakka a 2-1 defeat.

Play in the Chinese Super League is continuing throughout the World Cup as authorities look to complete the season after a series of lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the schedule earlier in the campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global
4
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022