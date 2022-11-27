Left Menu

FIFA WC: Messi's stunner and Fernandez's goal guide Argentina to win over Mexico 2-0

Argentina get the win they needed, beating Mexico 2-0 at the Lusail Stadium to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

27-11-2022
FIFA WC: Messi's stunner and Fernandez's goal guide Argentina to win over Mexico 2-0
Lionel Messi with his team (Photo: FIFA World Cup/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Lionel Messi's superb long-range strike and Enzo Fernandez's stunning goal guided Argentina to a dominating victory over Mexico 2-0 in the Group C game at the Lusail Stadium, keeping their FIFA World Cup dream alive. It may not have been a memorable performance, but Argentina get the win they needed, beating Mexico 2-0 at the Lusail Stadium to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

After their shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina knew defeat would mean elimination. They laboured once more until Messi's 65th-minute intervention. In a rough and tense match, the 35-year-old, who is likely playing in his final World Cup, scooped up Angel Di Maria's pass outside the box and fired a crisp shot into the bottom corner to break the score.

Three minutes from time, Argentina secured the victory thanks to a ball from substitute Enzo Fernandez, who cut inside and curled a beautiful goal past Guillermo Ochoa. Messi then switched roles and became the game's provider. The win, which seemed implausible at times during a game marred by continuous fouls and lacking in quality, moves Argentina up to the second position in Group C, a point behind Poland, whom they will play in their final match as they attempt to secure a spot in the round of 16.

As for Mexico, they have to beat Saudi Arabia to have any hope of qualifying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

