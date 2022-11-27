FACTBOX-Soccer-Iran v USA World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Iran play the United States in the World Cup in Doha on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Al Thumama Stadium Capacity: 44,400

Odds: Iran win: 16/5

USA win: 12/5 Draw: 10/11

Key stats: * Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in their group opener but then recovered to beat Wales 2-0.

* The U.S. have two draws, 0-0 against England after their opening 1-1 with Wales. * Iran have never gone past the group stage.

* The U.S. returns to the World Cup for the first time in eight years after failing to qualify for the 2018 showcase in Russia. * Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only player in the U.S. squad with any World Cup experience.

* With a spot in the knockout stages at stake, there will be added significance to a politically charged clash. * The geopolitical rivals have met once before at a World Cup in France 1998 in what at the time was dubbed "The Mother of All Games".

* Iran's 2-1 win over the U.S. that day was their first ever victory at a World Cup. * Prior to the match Iran presented the U.S. team with white roses.

Previous meetings: * The two sides have met just twice before with the U.S. having yet to win. Iran won their first meeting 2-1 at the 1998 World Cup before drawing 1-1 in an international friendly in 2000.

