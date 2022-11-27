Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Iran v USA World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

* Iran have never gone past the group stage. * The U.S. returns to the World Cup for the first time in eight years after failing to qualify for the 2018 showcase in Russia. Iran won their first meeting 2-1 at the 1998 World Cup before drawing 1-1 in an international friendly in 2000.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 14:30 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Iran v USA World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Representative Image

Iran play the United States in the World Cup in Doha on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Al Thumama Stadium Capacity: 44,400

Odds: Iran win: 16/5

USA win: 12/5 Draw: 10/11

Key stats: * Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in their group opener but then recovered to beat Wales 2-0.

* The U.S. have two draws, 0-0 against England after their opening 1-1 with Wales. * Iran have never gone past the group stage.

* The U.S. returns to the World Cup for the first time in eight years after failing to qualify for the 2018 showcase in Russia. * Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only player in the U.S. squad with any World Cup experience.

* With a spot in the knockout stages at stake, there will be added significance to a politically charged clash. * The geopolitical rivals have met once before at a World Cup in France 1998 in what at the time was dubbed "The Mother of All Games".

* Iran's 2-1 win over the U.S. that day was their first ever victory at a World Cup. * Prior to the match Iran presented the U.S. team with white roses.

Previous meetings: * The two sides have met just twice before with the U.S. having yet to win. Iran won their first meeting 2-1 at the 1998 World Cup before drawing 1-1 in an international friendly in 2000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022