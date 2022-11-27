Soccer-Japan v Costa Rica goalless at halftime
Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 16:17 IST
The game between Japan and Costa Rica in World Cup Group E saw little action in the opening 45 minutes and was locked at 0-0 at halftime at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Sunday.
Japan created their only decent chance in the 13th minute when winger Ritsu Doan sent in a dangerous ball across the face of goal but none of his team mates were able to reach it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
