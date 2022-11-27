Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 17:51 IST
Focus on taking cricket beyond Guwahati: New ACA president
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The focus of the new committee that took over the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday will be taking the game beyond Guwahati to the smaller towns, its new president Taranga Gogoi said.

Providing infrastructure and coaching facilities will be the among the other core areas, he said.

Talking to PTI after assuming charge as the ACA president, Gogoi said, ''We will ensure that cricket doesn't remain confined to Guwahati alone. We will try to ensure that more matches, including first class games, are held in venues outside this main city.'' Gogoi, who is a first-time MLA of the ruling BJP from Naharkatia constituency, also underlined the importance of proper infrastructure and coaching facilities.

''The committee before us has initiated a lot of infrastructure development work across the state. We will be looking to complete those as well as undertake new ones.

''Without proper infrastructure, the players cannot give their best. Alongside, we will also ensure that adequate coaching and other facilities are available for our cricketers,'' Gogoi added.

He also said the ACA will ask the BCCI for allotting more international matches to Guwahati, including World Cup matches when India hosts it in 2023.

''We will also be working towards making the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, a test venue,'' Gogoi said.

Gogoi, along with five others, were on Sunday declared elected uncontested to the Apex Council of the ACA.

The new vice-president of the Association will be Rajdeep Ojha, while Tridib Konwar the secretary.

Other members of the Apex Council are Rajinder Singh (joint secretary), Chiranjit Langthasa (treasurer) and Anupam Deka (member, Apex Council).

Two players will be nominated by the Indian Cricketers Association, while one from Accountant General, Assam, office to the Apex Council. The nine-member Council has a three-year term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

