Left Menu

UAE to host Afghanistan's home games for next five years

The UAE will host Afghanistans home games for the next five years, as per an agreement signed between the two cricket boards.The move was prompted by the political situation in Afghanistan which has not hosted international teams.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 17:55 IST
UAE to host Afghanistan's home games for next five years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The UAE will host Afghanistan's home games for the next five years, as per an agreement signed between the two cricket boards.

The move was prompted by the political situation in Afghanistan which has not hosted international teams. As part of the agreement, Test-playing nation Afghanistan will play UAE in a three-match T20I series in each of the five years.

''We are happy to support the ACB in ensuring that they have a home for their cricket,'' general secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Mubashir Usmani said in a statement.

''We are also thankful to the Afghanistan Cricket Board for agreeing to play a series of T20I matches against UAE team each year.

''This will provide our UAE team with invaluable exposure and help in their development,'' he added. Until now, the Afghanistan team has been playing and conducting its training sessions on a series-by-series basis. The ECB would also provide logistic support to the ACB.

As per the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP), Afghanistan are set to host Australia, Pakistan and West Indies in three ODIs each, as well as Zimbabwe across formats, next year leading into the 2023 ODI World Cup. The matches will be played across venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022