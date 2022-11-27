Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Netherlands v Qatar Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

* Mohammed Muntari made history when he scored Qatar's first World Cup goal in the 3-1 defeat by Senegal.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 21:37 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Netherlands v Qatar Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Netherlands play Qatar at the World Cup in Al Khor on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1100 ET) Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Capacity: 68,895 Odds: Netherlands win: 1/6 Qatar win: 16/1 Draw: 6/1 Key stats: * Netherlands need a win or a draw to qualify to the last 16 for the 11th time regardless of the result between Senegal and Ecuador.

* If Netherlands lose they will qualify directly to the second round if Ecuador beat Senegal, but if Senegal win the goal difference or fairplay tiebreaker will decide second place in the group. * Netherland never won the title but were runners-up three times in 1974, 1978 and 2010.

* Qatar were the first team to be eliminated from the finals, and it was only the second time that a host country exited the tournament in the first round after South Africa in 2010. * Qatar will try to avoid being the first host country to fail to win a game in the finals.

* Mohammed Muntari made history when he scored Qatar's first World Cup goal in the 3-1 defeat by Senegal. Previous meetings:

This will be the first meeting between the sides. (Compiled by Shady Amir; Editing by Ed Osmond)

