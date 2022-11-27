No result in Sri Lanka-Afghanistan 2nd ODI after heavy rain

Heavy rain forced an early end Sunday to the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the start of the hosts' run chase.

Set a target of 229 runs to win at the Pallekele International Stadium, Sri Lanka had reached 10-0 in 2.4 overs when rain forced the players off. It didn't stop and just before 9 p.m. local time the ODI was called off.

Afghanistan still leads the three-match series 1-0 after the no result. It won the opener on Friday by 60 runs, with both teams unchanged Sunday.

Afghanistan opted to bat first after winning the toss and half-centuries by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (68) and Rahmat Shah (58) helped the team post 228 all out in 48.2 overs.

Mohammad Nabi chipped in with 41 off 34 balls with two fours and two sixes.

Sri Lanka's bowling was wayward to start with but recovered well to claim the last five wickets for 33 runs.

Seamer Kasun Rajitha finished with a career-best 3-31 in his nine overs, which included two maidens.

Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara claimed two wickets each as Sri Lanka bowled out Afghanistan.

The game was being played on the same surface as Friday's match and there was quite a bit of purchase for the spinners, meaning that Sri Lanka would likely have faced a tough challenge in its chase.

Afghanistan is edging closer to automatic qualification for next year's ODI World Cup in India. It is currently seventh in the points table. Sri Lanka is currently 10th.

Only the top eight teams earn direct qualification for the tournament.

The third ODI is on Wednesday in Pallekele.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)