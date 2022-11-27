Techie complains of chest pain after playing cricket, dies

A 31-year-old software employee died of chest pain after playing a game of cricket here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday when the techie was leaving the ground for his house after playing with his friends, the police said.

He told one of his friends about the pain and the latter decided to take the techie to a hospital, but he collapsed and died on the way, they said. A case was registered, they added.

