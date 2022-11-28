FIFA WC: "Will take time for him to learn some things," Croatia coach Dalic criticizes Canadian coach Herdman

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic criticised Canada's coach John Herdman for not congratulating his team after his team registered a comfortable 4-1 victory in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Croatia boss Dalic stated that Herdman must be upset after the loss and was not present to congratulate the players. He also added that the Canada coach is a great professional but still has a lot to learn.

"I did not see the other head coach after the match. Whether I lose or win, I always congratulate the other head coach. He wasn't there and that's his way of doing things. He's obviously mad. He is a good coach, he is a high-quality professional, but it will take some time for him to learn some things," said the Croatia coach. The coach talked about the upcoming game against Belgium and labelled the game against the World number two side as difficult.

"It will be a difficult game (against Belgium). It's a World Cup, there are no easy games. It will be a difficult match. Belgium need to win, but we will also aim for a win," mentioned Dalic. While talking about the team's approach for the next game he said that they will have to repeat today's clinical performance against Belgium as they will present a stiff challenge.

"We will not calculate, we will not make any other plans. This is going to be a difficult match. We have to get some rest, we have to prepare, we have to repeat what we presented here today, good football, rapid, fast football, a disciplined approach." Andrej Kramaric's brace helped Croatia thump Canada 4-1 in the Group F clash to knock them out of the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

Croatia overcame an early setback in the game after Alphonso Davies' spectacular header gave Canada a strong start but the 2018 World Cup runner-ups played with poise and tenacity to clinch a significant victory to maintain its lead in Group F. (ANI)

