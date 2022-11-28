Cricket-Maharashtra's Gaikwad smashes seven sixes in an over

Left Menu

Updated: 28-11-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 14:33 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad wrote his name in the record books by hammering seven sixes in an over - a first in List A cricket - in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. The 25-year-old hit six sixes and also sent a free-hit soaring over the ropes after a no-ball from bowler Shiva Singh.

The 43 runs conceded by Shiva also equalled the List A record for most runs off an over, which was set in Hamilton, New Zealand in 2018 by Northern Districts batsmen Joe Carter and Brett Hampton, who hit Central Districts' Willem Ludick for six sixes, a four and a single in an over with two no-balls. Gaikwad, who has played nine T20 internationals for India and plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, went on to score 220 runs as Maharashtra posted 330/5.

He also joined an elite group of players to hit six sixes in an over in professional cricket. Other players to have achieved the feat include Garry Sobers (1968), Ravi Shastri (1985), Herschelle Gibbs (2007), Yuvraj Singh (2007), Ross Whiteley (2017), Hazratullah Zazai (2018), Leo Carter (2020), Kieron Pollard (2021), Thisara Perera (2021) and Jaskaran Malhotra (2021).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

